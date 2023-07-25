Cagayan town under Signal No. 4 as Egay maintains strength

Signal No. 4 has been hoisted over the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana) as Super Typhoon Egay maintained its strength. In its 11 a.m. bulletin Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said winds of greater than 118 kilometers per hour up to 184 kph may be expected in at least 12 hours. As a precautionary measure, the weather bureau said all travels and outdoor activities should be canceled as the situation may be "very destructive". Moderate to significant impacts from storm-force winds, on the other hand, may be experienced in areas under Signal No. 3: Babuyan Islands, the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Gonzaga, Peñablanca, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Alcala, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Ballesteros, Allacapan, Abulug, Claveria, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Baggao, Amulung, Iguig), the northeastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Maconacon, Palanan), and the northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol). Signal No. 2 has been hoisted over Batanes, the rest of mainland Cagayan, the rest of Isabela, Quirino, the northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Ambaguio, Villaverde, Solano, Bayombong), the rest of Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Kibungan), Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and the northern and central portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao). These areas may expect minor to moderate impacts from gale-force winds. Strong winds may prevail in areas under Signal No. 1: La Union, Pangasinan, the rest of Benguet, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Quezon, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island, and Ticao Island. Egay was last tracked 270 km. east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan. It packs maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph. Occasional monsoon rains may be experienced over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Visayas in the next three days due to Egay and the enhanced southwest monsoon. The super typhoon is forecast to make landfall or pass very close to Babuyan Islands-northeastern mainland Cagayan area between Tuesday night and Wednesday, PAGASA said

Source: Philippines News Agency