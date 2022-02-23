﻿C. Luzon town regulates fishing to preserve resources

As the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) becomes more aggressive in the regulation of fishery resources, a Central Luzon town passed an ordinance which the agency recognized as a model for other fishing municipalities.

On Monday, BFAR said the municipality of Casiguran in Aurora enacted Ordinance No. 044 s. 2020, otherwise known as An Ordinance Regulating the Municipal Fishing within the Territorial Waters of Casiguran, Aurora, to address shortage in supply and to sustain the livelihood of fisherfolk.

The order states that only registered fisherfolk may be granted a special permit by the Office of the Mayor to engage in municipal fishing, provided that they submit a proof of fishing gear ownership, a favorable endorsement by the Municipal Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (MFARMC), and a permit from the Municipal Agricultural Office.

“Likewise, small and medium scale commercial fishing vessels (CFVs) may be granted an authorization or permit to operate within 10.1 to 15 kilometers from the shoreline of municipal water provided that a public hearing with the MFARMC is conducted, the CFVs will not operate within the depth of less than seven fathoms, and that fishing methods and gears are consistent with national policies,” the BFAR said in a statement.

To date, the Casiguran fisherfolk and their partner CFVs are operating under a 30-70 proportion on catch while fisherfolk in Subic, Zambales, who are also using the same partnership scheme, agreed to a 40-60 sharing

Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretary for Agri-Industrialization and Fisheries, Cheryl Marie Caballero, underscored the importance of strengthening the fisheries sector for food security.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic, coupled with the spread of African swine fever that affected the hog inventory of the country. The DA-BFAR wants to expand and strengthen the fishery sector so the Filipino consumers have an affordable and nutritious option,” she said in a text message.

BFAR allows small to medium CFVs to get “catchable fish” or according to the capacity of fish stock based on National Stock Assessment Program results and recommendations, including the number of fishing vessels and fishing days, to observe sustainable use of resources.

They can also use others gears that do not endanger the sea bottom, according to BFAR guidelines.

