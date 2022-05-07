﻿C. Luzon gun ban nets over 2.7K firearms, 321 arrested

Some 2,791 assorted firearms, deadly weapons, and explosives were seized in Central Luzon since the start of the implementation of the gun ban on January 9, this year.

Brig. Gen. Matthew P. Baccay, regional director of the PRO-3, said on Saturday a total of 1,302 various firearms, 1,401 deadly weapons, and 88 grenades were confiscated during the Commission on Elections (Comelec) checkpoint operations.

Authorities also nabbed 321 individuals, he said.

“The entire Central Luzon police force has been going hammer and tongs in the enforcement of the gun ban. May this serve as a stern warning to all, especially those who have not yet renewed their licenses or turned over their undocumented firearms in the nearest police stations for safekeeping as stricter penalties are imposed against violators,” Baccay said in a statement.

Based on Comelec Resolution No. 10728, the bearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms or deadly weapons is prohibited outside of the residence and in all public places from January 9 until June 8, 2022.

Exempted from the ban are law enforcers but they should have authorization from the Comelec and wear an agency-prescribed uniform while on official duty during the election period.

Violators face imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than six years and shall not be subject to probation.

They also face disqualification from holding public office, deprivation of the right of suffrage, and cancellation or perpetual disqualification from securing a gun license.

Meanwhile, Baccay urged the public to cooperate with the authorities manning the checkpoints, ensuring that police officers observe policies and procedures and uphold their rights.

“When passing through a checkpoint, motorists are advised to slow down, dim their headlights, turn on their cabin lights, and answer promptly, if asked by police authorities,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency