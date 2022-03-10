﻿C. Luzon cops arrest 162 wanted persons in 1 week

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos on Wednesday lauded the Police Regional Office in Central Luzon (PRO-3) for its significant gains in tracking down wanted persons in its intensified Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO) last week.

Citing the report of PRO-3 director, Brig. Gen. Matthew Baccay, Carlos said a total of 162 most wanted persons were among the 565 individuals arrested in the region from February 28 to March 6.

The figure also includes 60 persons wanted for various crimes ranging from murder, rape, and frustrated murder; 125 illegal gambling suspects; 187 illegal drug suspects, and 31 violators of local ordinances and other special laws.

In the same period, authorities seized 431.52 grams of shabu worth PHP2.8 million; close to 3,000 grams of marijuana worth PHP359,764; six assorted loose firearms and bet money worth PHP51,198.

Source: Philippines News Agency