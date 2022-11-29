Butuan’s active Covid-19 cases dip to single digit

BUTUAN CITY: Only nine active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) Covid-19 cases remain in the city as of Nov. 27, the City Health Office (CHO) said Tuesday.

In its weekly report, the CHO said the number is lower by seven compared to the 16 active cases logged the previous week.

The CHO said the city has had a cumulative total of 15,284 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic was declared more than two years ago.

Also last week, the recovery of 12 patients brought the cumulative number of Covid-19 recoveries to 14,724.

Deaths due to the virus remained at 557 as no mortalities were tallied from Nov. 21 to 27.

“The city government, through Mayor Ronnie Vicente Lagnada, continues its call on residents to follow the minimum health protocols and avail of the free Covid-19 vaccination,” CHO said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health in the Caraga Region noted that 1,756,996 individuals, or 91.14 percent of the target population in the area, are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Nov. 26.

During the period, at least 3,867,882 Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the different provinces of the region.

The agency added that 389,569 fully vaccinated individuals in the region have also availed of Covid-19 vaccine booster shots

Source: Philippines News Agency