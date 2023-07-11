Butuan cites contributions of MSMEs to economic growth

The City Trade, Industry, and Investment Promotion Office (CTIIPO) has laid out a series of activities in recognition of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) contribution to the city's economy. Aside from the ongoing 'Tabo ug Siab sa City Hall Grounds' (Market at the City Hall Grounds) that opened Monday, the local government will also lead a July 13-14 online seminar for the MSMEs to help them market using technology, CTIIPO chief Maria Kristina Cassion said in an interview Tuesday. 'In time for the celebration of the MSME week, we opened this weeklong market for their products that will run until Friday,' Cassion said. At least eight MSMEs are participating in the marketing activity involving a display of locally-processed food products and locally-made non-food items such as handicrafts. Cassion said the MSMEs, considered as the backbone of the city's economy, play a pivotal role in driving innovation, creating employment opportunities, and fostering inclusive development. 'Residents in the city now visit the market activity to buy food and agriculture products, as well as non-food items at lower prices. For two days now, our participating MSMEs have gained considerable sales that we will determine after this event,' she said. Most of the buyers, she added, want locally-produced items which they could use as presents (pasalubong) whenever they travel to other towns, provinces, or regions. Cassion said the upcoming two-day online seminar is also expected to give leverage to the MSMEs to utilize the various e-commerce platforms to further develop their enterprises and expand their markets. So far, some 15 MSMEs have signified to join the online seminar, but the number is expected to increase as the registration for the activity remains open until Wednesday. Janice Lorraine Ediza, a local small store owner, opened a booth at the 'Market at the City Hall Grounds' for her local-made foodstuffs and drinks and expressed optimism about the initiative. 'This government activity is helping the MSMEs in terms of increased income and the promotion of local food products,' Ediza said, adding she would also join the scheduled online seminar to learn the e-commerce system. Cassion said the CTIIPO is laying down more activities for the MSMEs to further enhance their capabilities as drivers of innovation and creativity. Around 135 registered MSMEs here continuously receive support from the city government, especially during the conduct of trade fairs and other relevant events aimed to promote their products and services.

Source: Philippines News agency