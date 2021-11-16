Business Process Management and Robotic Process Automation Industry Veteran Abhijit Kakhandiki joins the iGrafx Advisory Board

TUALATIN-PORTLAND, OR, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iGrafx, a worldwide leader in digital business transformation and process management, announces that Abhijit Kakhandiki, business process management (BPM) and robotic process automation (RPA) industry veteran, will join iGrafx as a Board Advisor. Mr. Kakhandiki is a seasoned product executive with a proven track record across diverse industries focused on Software as a Service (SaaS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) domains.

“Abhijit brings 30 years of product design and strategy to iGrafx,” said Teesee Murray, CEO of iGrafx. “What impressed me most is his business acumen and entrepreneurial approach at solving complex process problems. At iGrafx we have the desire and ability to move fast when it comes to product development and Abhijit has the intellect and experience to advise us well as we make key decisions across our product roadmap and go-to-market strategy.”

Mr. Kakhandiki has served as chief product officer at both public and private companies. At LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) he led product vision, strategy, design, and roadmap. At Automation Anywhere, he built SaaS and AI products to enable enterprises to gain quantum leaps in efficiency through the automation of business processes. In addition to decades of proven product expertise, Mr. Kakhandiki holds numerous patents in the process automation space.

“iGrafx has a long history of delivering process excellence to global corporations,” said Kakhandiki. “2021 has been a pivotal year with significant new investment and leadership, resulting in a company that is now perfectly poised to take advantage of the next evolution of process management. I look forward to working with iGrafx as they fine tune their awesome roadmap and GTM strategy with organic and inorganic announcements.”

Mr. Kakhandiki’s Board Advisor appointment is effective immediately.

2021 is the 30th anniversary of iGrafx. The company delivers business process management solutions to the largest companies in the world—particularly those in heavily regulated markets where process management and compliance are critical functions. More information about Mr. Kakhandiki and the iGrafx leadership team can be found at igrafx.com.

About iGrafx

