﻿Bulacan town launches Covid-19 vax for younger kids

To protect the pediatric population here, the municipality of Pandi on Monday started the “Resbakuna Kids” vaccination rollout for children aged 5 to 11 in collaboration with the Department of Health (DOH) and Department of Education (DepEd).

Mayor Enrico Roque said they have designated six vaccination sites — the San Roque Elementary School, Mamerto C. Bernardo Memorial Central School, Masuso Elementary School, Mapulang Lupa Elementary School, Malibo Bata and Malibo Matanda Elementary School Bunsuran Elementary School and Sto. Niño Elementary School.

“A total of 1,512 children aged 5-11 are scheduled to be vaccinated today,” Roque told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The mayor said the vaccination events for kids have a festive atmosphere, with balloons and life-size statues of superheroes to entertain the children, and upon vaccination, each kid received ice cream.

He encouraged the parents to bring their children for inoculation and assured them that the vaccine is safe for their children.

Pfizer is the only vaccine that has received emergency use approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for children from the said age bracket and is given in a lower dosage and concentration.

Rosie Reyes, mother to an 11-year-old vaccinee, said she agreed to let her son be vaccinated for him to be protected especially before face-to-face classes start.

“Gusto ko po talagang mabakunahan ang anak ko bilang paghahanda po sa face-to-face classes. Siyempre po, gusto ko po na protektado ang anak ko sa sakit. Bilang magulang, sana piliin din po ng ibang mga magulang na pabakunahan ang anak nila. Huwag po sana sila matakot dahil makabubuti ang bakuna sa bawat isa (I want my child to be vaccinated as preparation for face-to-face classes. Of course, I want my son be protected against the disease. As a parent, I hope that other parents also let their children be vaccinated. I hope that they do not get scared because vaccination is good for everyone),” she said.

On Tuesday, Roque said some 2,000 children aged 5-11 years old will be vaccinated at Amana Waterpark, where they could swim for free with their parents.

“Yung mga batang nabakunahan ngayong araw ay libre ding makakapag-swimming sa Amana kung kailan nila gusto (Those children vaccinated today, they can go swimming at the Amana for free anytime that they want),” the mayor said.

Pandi, which has 22 barangays, has a total population of 12,000 children aged 5 to 11 and 80 percent of them are eligible for vaccination

Source: Philippines News Agency