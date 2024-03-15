BuCor: 42 of 275 employees up for attrition to be retained

MANILA: The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Friday said 42 out of the earlier reported 275 officers scheduled for attrition will be retained following a Civil Service Commission (CSC) advisory that their long work experience is considered as eligibility. The CSC order will result in the retention of a Corrections Senior Inspector, four Corrections Inspectors, 42 Corrections Senior Officers, and five Corrections Technical Officers, the Bucor said in a news release. BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. said those who will be let go effective Saturday include employees who have completed their bachelor's degrees but are not civil service eligible; have no bachelor's degrees but with sub-professional eligibility; and have no bachelor's degrees and eligibility. They are from the New Bilibid Prison/national headquarters and Correctional Institution for Women in Metro Manila, Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Palawan, Leyte Regional Prison, Davao Prison and Penal Farm, Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occ idental Mindoro, and San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga. 'The bureau continues to open its doors for new applicants who intend to work with the BuCor following the attrition, and relatives of those affected by this development are welcome to apply as long as they are eligible,' Catapang said. BuCor needs to fill up 750 vacant positions to meet the 7,430 authorized plantilla positions. The BuCor has 6,680 employees as of March 12. Source: Philippines News Agency