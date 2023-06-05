Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc. (formerly American Seniors Association Holding Group, Inc.) Announces Name Change and OTC Markets Ticker Symbol Change

Effective at the Open of Market Trading Today, the Company Began Trading as Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc. (OTC: BBTT)

SYDNEY, Australia, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc., a Georgia Corporation (the “Company”), announced that at the open of market trading today, June 5, 2023, its trading name on the OTC Markets changed from “American Seniors Association Holding Group, Inc.” to “Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc.” and its ticker symbol changed from “AMSA” to “BBTT.”

The Company is an e-commerce company with operations in Australia, Hong Kong, China, India, U.K., and the U.S. and its affiliated company and controlling shareholder is the e-commerce company, Btab Group Inc.

Find out more about the company at the official website https://btabcorp.com

About Btab Group Inc.

Btab was founded in 2014 and is an e-commerce company that operates through subsidiaries in Australia and the ASEAN region as well as locations in the US and UK. It provides affordable ecommerce services and supplies technology and products to small businesses to allow them to compete in an underserved market segment. The Btab network seeks to expand its reach into Europe and the Americas where it intends to provide small businesses with products and services not currently commercially available to them. Btab believes the e-commerce growth in Asia alone will be significant well into the next decade and beyond as increasing numbers of internet users take advantage of online shopping and increasing spending power.

Media Contact

Mr. Binson Lau, CEO

info@btabcorp.com

https://btabcorp.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8852085