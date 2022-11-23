BRP Antonio Luna shows high-tech weapons, sensors in DAGIT-PA

BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151), the Philippine Navy (PN)’s second guided missile frigate, demonstrated its advanced weapons and sensor capabilities during naval shore bombardment and air defense drills in the just-concluded “DAGIT-PA” exercises.

The BRP Antonio Luna simulated the firing of its Oto Melara 76mm Super Rapid Multi-Feeding (SRMF) Gun during a “Naval Surface Fire Support” (NSFS) at Brooke’s Point, Palawan last week.

“Prior to this event, a series of lectures and conferences were conducted with the Marine Battalion Landing Team (MBLT-6) to properly execute this serial,” a post on the BRP Antonio Luna’s Facebook page said on Tuesday.

NSFS is defined as shore bombardment which aligns with the seizure of the objective by destroying or neutralizing defenses that oppose the landing and troop advancement.

“In advantage, the rapid loading ability of naval guns such as the 76mm SRMF makes it possible to deliver a large volume of fire in a short period of time and their small dispersion and deflections make them effective and valuable for close support fire of troops,” it added.

Earlier, BRP Antonio Luna won third place in the NSFS Rodeo competition in this year’s Rim of the Pacific exercise besting 14 other vessels from various allied navies.

Aside from the NSFS, BRP Antonio Luna also successfully participated in simulating the detection and engagement of air contacts.

The BRP Antonio Luna and its sister ship, BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150), are equipped with MBDA Mistral 3 surface-to-air missiles.

” ‘DAGIT-PA’ exercise thru ADEX (air defense exercise) has provided the ship’s crew a learning experience in the dynamics of air threats and further test their readiness to respond in a real-time scenario,” the Facebook post added.

“DAGIT-PA” stands for “Dagat-Langit-Lupa” which focuses on enhancing the readiness of the Philippine Army, PN, and Air Force in joint operations that mirrors a real-world scenario.

This year’s “DAGIT-PA” which ran from Nov. 7 to 18 is the sixth iteration of the joint exercise unilaterally conducted by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

