Bridge linking southern, northern Antique to be finished in 2024

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Antique District Engineering Office on Friday said the construction of the new Paliwan Bridge that connects the southern and northern parts of the province will be completed by April next year.

In an interview, DPWH District Engr. Mark Anthony Alejo said the construction of the new bridge was approved after the old structure was destroyed by Typhoon Paeng in October last year.

'The construction of the new bridge is now ongoing with 0.363 percent accomplishment,' Alejo said.

Alejo said Senate Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda and her youngest brother, Congressman Antonio Agapito Legarda, initiated the inclusion of PHP300 million in the 2023 national budget for the construction of the new bridge.

He said the winning contractor Mac Builders has already started the mobilization and fabrication.

'We are also waiting for the budget for the repair of the old Paliwan Bridge that will be parallel with the new bridge,' Alejo said.

The PHP70 million that will be needed for the repair of the old bridge was discussed by the DPWH regional officials with Senator Legarda during her ocular inspection on May 3.

'The two spans and the pier of the old Paliwan Bridge were destroyed during the height of Typhoon Paeng that we could not just put a bailey bridge as temporary remedy like Oyungan Bridge in Miag-ao, Iloilo,' Alejo said.

He said the pier underneath the middle portion of the bridge is necessary to support the bridge.

Meanwhile, Alejo said residents are now temporarily using boats to cross Paliwan River after an embankment was destroyed due to heavy rains brought by the recent Typhoon Betty.

'We could finish the repair of the embankment within three to five days once we are able to start,' Alejo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency