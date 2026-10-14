BrainChip Launches Sequora: Edge AI That Doesn’t Just Recognize — It Understands and Responds

Sequora extends BrainChip’s proven ultra-low-power, always-on sensing advantage to generative AI

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), a global leader in ultra-low-power, fully digital, event-based neuromorphic AI, today announced BrainChip Sequora Core IP, a processor IP core that runs generative AI, including large language models (LLMs), directly on battery-powered edge devices.

The next step in BrainChip’s edge AI roadmap, Sequora builds on the strengths of the company’s Akida platform. Its efficiency comes from model structure: a state-space design keeps memory use fixed no matter how long the data stream or conversation runs. As a result, Sequora scales from models of a few million parameters up to 3 billion. Devices that once could only recognize a signal can now understand, explain and respond — at the power levels customers expect from BrainChip.

“Our commercial and aerospace/defense customers are designing AI into many of the next-generation edge systems that provide real-time processing and decision-making in congested and contested environments with minimal footprint in size, weight and power,” said Frank Ferrante, chief executive officer at ForwardEdge ASIC. “Sequora puts generative AI in a low-power IP core that fits many of the demands of the custom silicon we build. It gives us a path to add on-device intelligence to mission-critical edge ASICs.”

What Sequora Does

Sequora removes the memory and power bottleneck that has kept generative AI out of battery-powered devices such as earbuds and sensor nodes. Paired with Akida, it brings two workloads together in one solution: Akida processes streaming sensor data — vibration, audio, radar, raw radio-frequency (RF) IQ data and biological signals — while Sequora runs generative and sequential AI, including on-device LLMs, voice-to-voice interaction and AI agents.

Markets from consumer voice and wearables to aerospace and defense, automotive and industrial radar, industrial IoT, and medical and biomedical devices need conventional inference and generative inference in the same product.

“The edge is where AI becomes useful in everyday infrastructure, from utility meters to mobility systems,” said Jay Kim, CEO of edgeAI Inc. “BrainChip saw early that efficiency would decide who wins at the edge. Now they’re applying that same thinking to generative AI, bringing language and reasoning capabilities to devices that run on a small battery.”

Key challenges Sequora addresses:

Generative models stall on memory bandwidth

Per-word cost that climbs as the conversation (context window) and its cache grow

Memory traffic caps model size on battery power

Make run-time branching predictable for automotive, medical and avionics certification

On-device per-query latency and privacy

Sensing and Generative AI on One Device, One Battery

“Customers are not asking for just a signal classifier or a language model,” said Sean Hehir, chief executive officer, BrainChip. “They want both, in the same product, on the same battery. Akida and Sequora together deliver exactly that.”

Because Sequora runs generative and sequential AI without sending data off the device, it addresses a growing market priority: keeping data and AI models sovereign while minimizing size, weight and power.

Availability

Sequora is available now as licensable semiconductor IP. Customers integrate the design into their own system-on-chip (SoC) and manufacture it at the foundry and process node of their choice. Delivered as process-portable, fully synthesizable register-transfer level (RTL) code, the Sequora package includes verification IP and testbench, synthesis scripts and timing constraints, and an SDK with a static graph compiler, a C++ runtime library and a model zoo.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd.

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida , uses neuromorphic principles to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unmatched efficiency, precision and energy economy. BrainChip’s Sequora is an efficient digital AI processor for GenAI and other large models using state-space architectures. BrainChip’s technology is deployed across industries including aerospace, defense, industrial IoT, healthcare, consumer devices, and wearables. Explore more at www.brainchip.com.

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