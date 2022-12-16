Borongan City sets airport safety rules ahead of maiden flight

TACLOBAN CITY: The Borongan city government has issued guidelines as the airport in Eastern Samar prepares for its first commercial flight on Dec. 19.

The city government released on Friday a copy of the city ordinance approved on Dec. 14, five days before the launch of the maiden Cebu-Borongan flight of flag carrier Philippine Airlines.

The ordinance sets guidelines that prohibit common activities near the runway like driving lessons, practices, picnics, flying kites, and other related activities that could endanger flights and people.

“It will be prohibited for the general public to use and access the runway within one hour and 30 minutes before and after any scheduled flight,” the city said in its ordinance signed by Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda, Vice Mayor Emmanuel Tiu Sonco, and members of the city council.

No drones and pyrotechnics will be allowed within a 10-kilometer radius during days with scheduled flights, the ordinance also said.

Those who will violate the ordinance will be fined PHP3,000 for the first offense, PHP4,000 and PHP5,000 for the second and third offense, respectively. Succeeding violations will penalize offenders with PHP5,000 or imprisonment of not more than one year, or both as decided by the court.

Beginning 2023, the city government will include in its regular budget the requirement to improve infrastructure to enhance safety and security at the airport.

The community airport located in Barangay Punta Maria, around 12 kilometers away from the city proper, has a runway of 1,600 meters.

Initially, the plan was for the airport to begin accepting flights from Manila last Nov. 25 but was not realized as it needs more improvement to accommodate bigger aircraft.

Still, Borongan City, the capital of Eastern Samar province, will be accessible by air from Metro Manila through PAL’s Manila-Cebu-Borongan flight.

Borongan-bound passengers can take the 8:55 a.m. flight in Manila and arrive in Cebu at 10:20 a.m. From Cebu, a turboprop plane will depart for Borongan at 11 a.m. and arrive at noon.

Similarly, those heading to Manila from Borongan will fly to Cebu at 12:30 p.m. and arrive after an hour. An airbus plane will leave at 3:10 p.m. in Cebu and land in Manila at 4:50 p.m.

Flights are scheduled every Monday and Friday.

At present, travelers to the capital of Eastern Samar province have to take a flight at Tacloban Airport and endure a five to six-hour land trip to reach Borongan City. The other option is to travel by land from Manila, which takes about two days.

The flights to Borongan City will also benefit Eastern Samar and nearby Northern Samar towns, such as Lapinig, Gamay, and Mapanas, according to the city government.

PAL is the first commercial airline to launch a regular flight to Borongan City after the local airport’s completion in March 2013. Initial talks for the opening of the flight route started in July 2022

