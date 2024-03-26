Bohol guv scraps plans for moto-tourism after weekend tragedy

MANILA: The endurance ride Bohol Loop 2024, marred by the death of a non-participant female motorcycle rider on Saturday, was meant to promote tourism in the province. Reports said resident Ana Marie Tasic was crossing the highway in Sikatuna town when she was hit by a participant identified by authorities as Suzette Lacanaria, a resident of Cagayan de Oro City. Tasic died the following day while Lacanaria underwent surgery. Four other accidents that resulted in injuries were reported. Senator JV Ejercito, a known motorcycle enthusiast, was among the participants. "Life is priceless and her loss is truly heartbreaking. My heartfelt sympathies go out to her family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Ejercito said in a statement Tuesday. 'We acknowledge the gravity of recent events and are committed to improving safety measures for all future endeavors," he assured. During the provincial government's flag-raising ceremony on Monday, Governor Aris Aumentado said that they will no longer pursue future related events, including the upcoming "Motourismo" program. The senator said he participated in the event, held in partnership with the Department of Tourism. Organizers said the event was not a race, mainly aimed to promote Bohol tourism "and finish the route safely, where participants can ride solo, partner, trio, or with a group/club.' "It's important to acknowledge the efforts made by the organizers and local government units to ensure the safety of participants as well as the non-participants, emphasizing that the event was not intended as a race," Ejercito said. "Unfortunately, accidents can still occur despite precautions." Source: Philippines News Agency