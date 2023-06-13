BOC-Port of Clark busts P2.5-M shipment of ‘kush’

The Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Clark uncovered some PHP2.5 million worth of high-grade marijuana or kush last May 18. In a report belatedly released by BOC-Port of Clark on Tuesday, the illegal drugs were discovered in a shipment from Kentucky, USA that was declared as men's t-shirts, men's trousers and men's windbreakers. Initially flagged as suspicious by the X-ray Inspection Project (XIP) personnel, the shipment underwent K9 sniffing by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) K9 Unit, which indicated the presence of dangerous drugs. A physical examination was immediately conducted that led to the discovery of three jog-sealed bags concealing dried leaves and fruiting tops. Samples were handed over to the PDEA for chemical laboratory analysis, which identified as tetrahydrocannabinol/marijuana, a dangerous drug under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. District Collector Elvira Cruz issued a warrant of seizure and detention against the shipment after finding probable cause for violation of Section 118 (g), 119 (d), and 1113 par. (f), (I), and (l)-(3) and (4) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act in relation to RA 9165. 'The Port of Clark remains vigilant against various drug smuggling attempts and this recent accomplishment is a testament that we are consistent in fulfilling the mission of the Bureau of Customs to strengthen border security,' Cruz said in a statement. Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio, meanwhile, commended BOC-Clark for combating illegal drug smuggling and acknowledged the support of PDEA in the bureau's anti-illegal drug operations.

Source: Philippines News Agency