Bitget Launches “Score Your 40%” Affiliate Campaign With $1 Million Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched “ Score Your 40% “, a new global affiliate campaign featuring a $1 million USDT prize pool designed to accelerate affiliate growth and reward community builders ahead of one of the year’s biggest sporting seasons.

The campaign builds on the momentum of Bitget’s earlier affiliate initiatives, including “The Missing 40%” , which drove a significant increase in community participation. In March alone, Bitget recorded more than 2,000 new affiliate registrations and approved over 1,500 affiliates within two weeks, reflecting growing interest in crypto referral and community-led growth models.

Running throughout June, the campaign introduces a range of rewards, activation bonuses, and milestone incentives for both new and existing affiliates. Eligible participants can earn rewards worth up to 600 USDT through registration, verification, and campaign participation, while competing for a share of the broader $1 million USDT prize pool.

The campaign draws inspiration from the competitive spirit surrounding this summer’s global football season, creating an affiliate-focused tournament designed to reward performance, community growth, and engagement. Through “Score Your 40%,” Bitget aims to further expand its affiliate ecosystem while helping creators, traders, educators, and community leaders monetize their audiences more effectively.

“Bitget has grown from around 25 million users to more than 125 million in just two years. That kind of growth doesn’t happen through advertising alone,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “The affiliate ecosystem has always been one of the strongest growth engines in crypto because it is built on trust. This campaign is about giving more people the opportunity to turn that influence into something meaningful.”

Since November 2025, Bitget has continued expanding incentives and support for affiliates through initiatives such as Boost Month and The Missing 40%. The latest campaign builds on that foundation with what the company describes as one of its largest affiliate-focused reward programs to date.

Bitget’s affiliate program is designed to lower barriers to participation, requiring as few as 100 social media followers or 500 community members to apply. Approved affiliates can access a 40% permanent rebate structure from day one, alongside a streamlined application process with reviews typically completed within 24 hours.

The campaign forms part of Bitget’s broader strategy to strengthen its global affiliate network and expand participation across its growing Universal Exchange ecosystem, which spans crypto, tokenized assets, stocks, commodities, and AI-powered trading tools.

For more information or to apply, visit the Bitget Affiliate Program page .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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