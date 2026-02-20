BIR’s Crackdown on Illicit Cigarettes Safeguards PHP461-M in Revenue

Pampanga: The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) announced on Friday that sustained enforcement operations in Pampanga this month preserved an estimated PHP460.98 million in government revenue. This effort is part of a broader nationwide campaign against illicit tobacco.

According to Philippines News Agency, the BIR's operations in Central Luzon, led by Regional Director Saripoden Bantog, were conducted in coordination with the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. These operations disrupted illegal cigarette supply chains, preventing significant revenue leakage. On February 11, enforcement teams raided a warehouse in Barangay Panipuan, City of San Fernando, Pampanga, seizing cigarette manufacturing equipment and raw materials valued at approximately PHP147.6 million. Authorities also recovered approximately 700,000 counterfeit excise tax stamps worth an estimated PHP48.62 million.

Verification through the BIR's Excise Tax Stamp Authentication System confirmed that the stamps were intended for the illegal production and distribution of cigarettes. Follow-up operations on February 16 at Golden Sun 999 Industrial Park in San Simon, Pampanga, led to the seizure of 1,013 master cases of illicit cigarettes, equivalent to about 506,500 packs. The BIR estimated the total tax liability at PHP412.36 million, which includes excise tax, value-added tax, surcharges, interest, administrative penalties, and inspection fees.

Commissioner of Internal Revenue Charlito Martin Mendoza stated that the bureau will continue to target those engaged in illicit trade to protect lawful revenue collection and ensure that funds for essential public services are secured. Investigations are ongoing to identify warehouse owners and other responsible parties, according to the BIR. It added that criminal and tax charges are being prepared under the National Internal Revenue Code and other applicable laws.