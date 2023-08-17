Bill regulating physical therapy gets House final nod

The House of Representatives has approved on final reading a measure that will develop and foster "competent, productive, and well-rounded physical therapists". During the plenary session on Wednesday, the chamber voted overwhelmingly to approve House Bill 8452 entitled 'Philippine Physical Therapy Law" with 274 votes. Speaker Martin Romualdez said the bill aims to cultivate excellent and globally competitive physical therapists by raising the standards of the profession through a continuing professional development program. 'This bill hopes to regulate a steadily growing profession of healthcare professionals to make sure that only competent individuals are allowed to practice such an important pursuit," Romualdez said. He cited data from the World Confederation for Physical Therapy showing that there were more than 14,600 physical therapists in the Philippines in 2019. The measure seeks to amend Republic Act 5680, which regulates the professions of physical and occupational therapy. Furthermore, Congress enacted in 2018 RA 11241, or the 'Philippine Occupational Therapy Law,' recognizing occupational therapy as a discipline separate and distinct from physical therapy. 'We need to update the law to respond to the changing times, especially if we are to raise the standards of the profession to international standards. I thank the Committee on Civil Service and Professional Regulation for a job well done in crafting the measure,' Romualdez said. According to the bill, physical therapy shall include identifying and maximizing the quality of life and movement potential within the spheres of promotion, prevention, treatment, intervention, habilitation, and rehabilitation. These spheres encompass physical, psychological, emotional and social wellbeing. It mandates the establishment of a Professional Regulatory Board of Physical Therapy, which has the power to promulgate and enforce rules and regulations; supervise and regulate the registration, licensure and practice of physical therapy; maintain a roster of physical therapists and issue, reinstate, suspend or cancel the registration and license. 'All applicants for registration for the practice of physical therapy shall be required to undergo a licensure examination to be given by the Board in such places and dates as the Commission may designate, subject to compliance with the requirements prescribed by the same,' the bill read. The Board will be under the administrative supervision of the Professional Regulation Commission.

Source: Philippines News Agency