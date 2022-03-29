﻿Bicol police reports 9% decline in crimes since October

The strengthened anti-criminality campaigns of the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) have resulted in a 9 percent decline in crimes in the region from Oct. 1, 2021 to March 15, 2022.

In a media statement on Tuesday, Maj. Malu Calubaquib, PRO-5 spokesperson, said PRO-5 recorded a total of 7,091 crimes, which is lower by 727 compared to the number during the same period last year.

“The decline can be attributed to the aggressive campaigns launched by PRO-5 including the war against illegal drugs with 430 operations conducted that resulted in the arrest of 487 drug personalities that further yielded to the confiscation of more than PHP41 million worth of illegal drugs,” Calubaquib said.

She said there were 272 operations against loose firearms that resulted in the arrest of 176 individuals and confiscation of 256 assorted firearms. Also, a total of 447 undocumented guns were accepted for safekeeping.

On illegal gambling, PRO-5 carried out 260 operations which led to the apprehension of 761 violators and the filing of 217 cases.

Also arrested were 33 most wanted persons at the regional level; 31 at the provincial level; 56 at the city level; 412 in the municipal level; and 1,681 other wanted persons.

Meanwhile, under PRO-5’s campaign against insurgency, 70 members of the communist terrorist group were arrested, 17 died in clashes, and 129 voluntarily surrendered, all resulting in the recovery of 97 assorted firearms and 56 explosives.

Source: Philippines News Agency