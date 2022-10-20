Bicol police mourns death of 8 soldiers in truck mishap

Bicol Police Regional Office (PRO) director Brig. Gen. Rudolph B. Dimas on Wednesday offered his condolences to the families of eight soldiers who died in the truck mishap in Barangay Buenasuerte in Uson, Masbate on Oct. 16.

“We are saddened by the untimely death of our brothers in arms who lost their lives in a mishap. Such unfortunate death is something that we did not expect to happen. We mourn with their family, and we will remember their contributions for the sake of maintaining peace and security in the region,” Dimas said in a statement.

The involved military personnel from the 2nd Infantry Battalion of the 9th Infantry Division were delivering supplies when their KM-450 truck rammed into a cement truck mixer.

In a statement on Monday, Philippine Army spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said initial reports showed that the rear left tire of the military truck exploded causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. Six others were also injured in the incident.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said the AFP will provide all necessary support to the soldiers’ dependents “to help them get through this difficult time.”

The PA has ordered further investigation into the truck mishap, assuring that the injured soldiers will also be given necessary medical care and support to their families

Source: Philippines News Agency