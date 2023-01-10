Bicol police gets high rating for performance, accomplishments

LEGAZPI CITY: The Police Regional Office 5 (Bicol) received a grade of 96.47 percent in the Unit Performance Evaluation Rating (UPER) of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In an interview on Tuesday, Lt. Col. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, PRO5 spokesperson, said the UPER system is the standardized evaluation tool used to assess the performance of the different PNP offices and units.

"For the month of November 2022, we (PRO5) ranked No. 3 over other PROs which is a result of the unyielding commitment and dedication of the unit to bring about change and transformation in the field of law enforcement. The monthly UPER parameters include strategies and measures that are essential in implementing discipline, law and order, recruitment and selection process, ensuring personnel morale and welfare, assuring placement and promotion, management of personnel and records, and personnel plans and policies," Calubaquib said.

She said among the PRO5 accomplishments in 2022 were the seizure of 1,359.79 grams of marijuana and 14,207.34 grams of shabu with an estimated value of PHP96.8 million and the arrest of 1,019 drug personalities.

"The aggressive campaign of the unit against wanted persons also scored high with 5,701 fugitives arrested. In the crackdown against loose firearms, 614 assorted firearms were confiscated," she added.

She said the PRO5 also contributed to the fight against insurgency with the capture of 142 New People’s Army rebels, the surrender of 258 and the death of 33 members.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,530 PRO5 uniformed personnel have been promoted to the next higher rank.

They received their new ranks in an oath-taking and pinning ceremony on Tuesday in front of the PRO5 Grandstand at Camp Brig. Gen. Simeon A. Ola here.

Calubaquib said 184 are Police Commissioned Officers (PCOs) and 2,346 are Police Non-Commissioned Officers (PNCOs).

Brig. Gen. Rudolph Dimas, PRO5 regional director presided over the simultaneous oath-taking, donning and pinning of ranks of second level uniformed personnel under the calendar year 2022 regular promotion program.

In his message, Dimas congratulated those promoted and their families.

“Your promotion today is more than just a reward for what you have done and achieved in the past. It is a mark of your readiness to carry on more responsibilities and to do even better in the future," Dimas said.

Source: Philippines News Agency