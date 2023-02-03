BI revamps personnel at Taguig detention facility

MANILA: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has implemented a major revamp of officials and employees at its warden facility in Taguig City.

In a radio interview on Friday, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the measure came after reports of detainees being able to use gadgets inside the facility.

“Well of course the responsibility lies on the head of the warden facility. Because if [it's] this massive then definitely there must be something going on. So the head and all the people inside the facility have been replaced, we are replacing them with new employees,” Sandoval said.

She noted that detainees can only use mobile phones upon the approval of the BI Commissioner.

“The use of gadgets in our warden facility is allowed with the prior approval of the commissioner. So there needs to be authorization from the commissioner first and that's by schedule,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval said Commissioner Norman Tansingco has not signed any request for approval to use gadgets in the facility.

Meanwhile, the BI spokesperson said the deportation proceedings of four Japanese nationals allegedly involved in crimes in their homeland is now underway.

Reports said among the Japanese nationals detained at the facility is a certain "Luffy", the leader of a gang responsible for a string of robberies in Japan.

“The deportation of the four suspects are being expedited so that the Japanese authorities can further investigate Luffy's identity and if indeed he was able to commit his activities from Manila to Japan,” she said.

Sandoval said they have yet to identify “Luffy” among the detained Japanese nationals.

Source: Philippines News Agency