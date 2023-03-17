BI deports female Japanese fraudster

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) deported on Friday a Japanese national wanted by authorities in Tokyo for financial fraud. Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Risa Yamada, 26, was deported early Friday morning on board a Japan Airlines flight to Narita. She was initially arrested by the BI's fugitive search unit along Roxas Blvd. in Pasay City last Jan. 9 after being tagged as a fugitive from justice by her government. The foreigner is reportedly the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Tokyo Summary Court on Sept. 15, 2022 where she was indicted for the crime of theft. Reports state that Yamada conspired with other suspects in stealing the data from the ATM cards of their victims whom they were able to defraud by posing as bank employees and police officers. It was gathered that Yamada is already undocumented when she was arrested as her passport was already cancelled by the Japanese government. Her name has been included in the BI's blacklist banning her from re-entering the Philippines as a consequence of her deportation.

Source: Philippines News Agency