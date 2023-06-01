Betty weakens into severe tropical storm; to exit PAR Thursday

Weather disturbance Betty has weakened into a severe tropical storm but Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes, the weather bureau said Thursday. In its latest Tropical Cyclone Bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said strong breeze to near gale strength winds are likely in Batanes. The TCWS over Batanes may be lifted around noon. Betty is packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 135 kph. In the next 24 hours however, the southwest monsoon enhanced by Betty will cause occasional to frequent wind gusts over northern Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Northern Samar and the northern portion of Samar. PAGASA said the southwest monsoon is the dominant rain-causing system across the country on Thursday. Betty and the southwest monsoon will also cause rough to very rough seas over the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon, the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon, and the western seaboard of Southern Luzon. Fishing boats and other small sea vessels are advised not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves. Meanwhile, PAGASA now forecasts Betty to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility within the day. (

Source: Philippines News Agency