Baylor Genetics and SRL, Inc. Initiate Clinical Grade of Whole Exome and Genome Sequencing Technology Transfer

HOUSTON, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories, LLC (BG), a clinical diagnostics laboratory in the U.S. known for genetic testing and precision medicine, and SRL, Inc., the largest lab for lab testing and its related services (LTS) in Japan, signed a sub-licensing agreement for clinical-grade whole exome sequencing (WES) and whole genome sequencing (WGS) services in order to establish clinical genetic testing at SRL in the future.

“I am confident that this collaboration enables SRL to provide optimal clinical sequencing for Japanese patients by applying the world’s best technology with Baylor Genetics,” said Kazuya Omi, R&D Executive Officer at SRL.

As part of the agreement, BG will transfer its knowledge of WES and WGS as clinical services to SRL with technical support to enhance the Japanese lab’s capabilities. The technology transfer is expected to start in 2022 with efforts to contribute towards precision medicine application in Japan.

“Through SRL, we will bring our experiences and knowledges to the Japanese market. We are excited to support precision medicine in Japan,” said Kengo Takishima, President and CEO at BG.

With this partnership, both companies are looking forward to collaborating and creating the global standard of excellence for WES and WGS in Asia.

“Through many years of development and clinical experience, including BG as the WES and WGS sequencing core for the National Institutes of Health’s Undiagnosed Diseases Network, BG is very well positioned to support SRL’s goal of establishing this important resource in the Japanese genetic testing market,” said Dr. Christine Eng, CMO and CQO at BG.

About Baylor Genetics

Baylor Genetics is a joint venture of H.U. Group Holdings, Inc. and the No. 1 NIH-funded genetics program at Baylor College of Medicine. BG has been a pioneer of precision medicine, offering a full spectrum of cost-effective genetic testing, and providing clinically-relevant solutions. This jointly owned clinical diagnostic venture is headquartered in Houston’s Texas Medical Center, serving clients in 50 states and 16 countries.

About SRL

SRL, Inc. is a consolidated subsidiary of H.U. Group Holdings, Inc. located in Tokyo, Japan. SRL is no. 1 in market share for the Japanese LTS segment, offering a variety of clinical testing ranging from waived tests to high complexity tests in a CLIA/CAP-certified lab. SRL participates in the national whole genome project at the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development.

