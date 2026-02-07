Basyang Leaves 3 Dead, Affects Nearly 111K Families in Caraga

Caraga: Basyang, downgraded to a low-pressure area, battered Region 13 (Caraga), leaving three people dead and forcing thousands of families to flee their homes.

According to Philippines News Agency, the latest report from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) detailed the impact, with deaths recorded in the towns of Carmen and Cortes in Surigao del Sur, and in the municipality of Carmen in Agusan del Norte.

Nearly 111,000 families, totaling over 390,000 individuals, in 525 villages were directly affected during Basyang's onslaught. The report highlighted that 20,830 individuals were displaced, with 6,109 temporarily housed in 50 designated evacuation centers, while 14,721 people opted to stay outside the centers. Additionally, 445 houses were damaged in the region, with 407 partially damaged and 38 considered totally damaged. Authorities have yet to determine the cost of damage to agriculture and infrastructure in the region.

Aid to affected residents and communities from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-13) and local government units began Thursday. A total of PHP15,921,041 worth of assistance was already provided to the affected families, consisting of 26,367 family food packs and 37 ready-to-eat food packs. The city government of Cabadbaran in Agusan del Norte also released PHP725,827 worth of assistance to the evacuees in Barangay La Union and PHP150,000 by Mainit, Surigao del Sur, to residents hit by floods.

The DSWD Field Office Caraga continues its relief operations, delivering food packs to families affected by Basyang, as stated by the DSWD-13. It added that relief efforts will continue throughout the weekend. Basyang was estimated based on all available data at 105 kilometers southeast of Cuyo, Palawan as of the 5 a.m. advisory. No tropical cyclone wind signal is in effect.