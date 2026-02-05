Basyang Intensifies into Tropical Storm, PAGASA Issues Warning

Manila: Basyang has intensified into a tropical storm and is forecast to gradually strengthen while over the Philippine Sea, the weather bureau said Wednesday. In its 11 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Basyang is now located 560 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It is moving westward at 15 kph with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph. According to Philippines News Agency, PAGASA hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 over Surigao del Sur. Areas under TCWS No. 1 include Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, the northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel, and Baganga), the northern portion of Davao de Oro (Compostela, Monkayo, Montevista, and Laak), the northern portion of Davao del Norte (Kapalong, San Isidro, Asuncion), Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, and the northern and eastern portions of Bukidnon (San Fernando, City of Malaybalay, Cab anglasan, Impasug-Ong, Malitbog, Sumilao, Manolo Fortich, Libona, Baungon, and Lantapan). Areas in the Visayas like the central and southern portions of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Salcedo, Mercedes, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, Quinapondan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Llorente, Maydolong, Balangkayan, City of Borongan, San Julian, Sulat, and Taft), the southern portion of Samar (Marabut, Basey, Santa Rita, Villareal, Pinabacdao, Calbiga, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Talalora, Daram, and Zumarraga), Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, and Iloilo are also under Signal No. 1. Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Misamis Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental will experience 100 mm to 200 mm of rainfall until Thursday evening. PAGASA warned that numerous flooding events are likely in these areas, especially in urbanized, low-lying, or river-adjacent regions. On the forecast track, Basyang will make its initial landfall over eastern Mindanao between Thursday evening and early Friday morning. "After its initial landfall, it will weaken into a tropical depression while traversing Visayas and will be downgraded to a low-pressure area by Sunday," PAGASA said. Minor to moderate impacts from gale-force winds are possible within any of the areas under Signal No. 2. Surigao del Sur, as well as Dinagat Islands, Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands, and northern Davao Oriental will experience very rough seas. The weather bureau advised all mariners to remain in port, as sea travel is risky for all types or tonnage of vessels.