BARMM solons urge Moro leaders to back PBBM call for nat’l unity

Lawmakers in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) called Thursday on all Moro leaders to uphold the President’s call for national unity amid possible “threats of division” that may undermine the Mindanao peace process.

“We join the call of the new administration under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for national unity. In the same vein, we call upon our fellow leaders in the Bangsamoro to heed the same call now,” BARMM parliament members said in a statement.

The statement was signed by 21 Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) members crossing party lines from varying political persuasions and diverse fields of profession and endeavor.

“Our struggle as public servants is always in solidarity with the people we have been sworn to represent. The governance of the Bangsamoro carries the mandate of the many communities across several generations that have made the existence of BARMM possible,” it said.

The lawmakers' statement came as Secretary Carlito Galvez of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPPRU), urged regional leaders to keep the welfare of the Bangsamoro people in mind to achieve peace and sustainable development.

“We believe that everyone in the Bangsamoro shares the same dreams and aspirations. We, therefore, encourage them to engage in open and peaceful dialogue to resolve pressing issues,” Galvez said.

Recently, a new group called “Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Salamat Wing” has been calling for the appointment of new parliament members as they questioned how the current BARMM leaders, led by MILF chief Ahod “Murad” Ebrahim, are running the regional government.

The group claimed that the term of office of current parliament members lapsed after June 30. They argued that President Marcos should name their replacement since the BTA extension up to 2025 does not follow the extension of the term of office of its current members.

The MILF Salamat Wing has been disowned by both the MILF central committee and the son of MILF founding chair, the late Sheik Salamat Hashim.

Ebrahim said the MILF has already submitted its list of 41 nominees as BTA members and is awaiting approval from President Marcos. The other 39 members, to complete the 80-man parliament, will be recommended by OPAPPRU.

Source: Philippines News Agency