BARMM police gets 200 new rifles, mobility assets

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has received new equipment and mobility assets from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the BARMM interior ministry office. Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, BARMM police director, turned over four patrol cars, 86 units of light motorcycles, and 200 units of 5.56mm basic assault rifles to respective police field units during ceremonies held at the Police Regional Office (PRO) BARMM in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte on Friday morning. The firearms and mobility assets were distributed to the provincial police offices of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi, as well as the Cotabato City Police Office and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-14. 'These resources will boost the move and shoot capabilities of the police force in BARMM,' Nobleza said. The firearms and motorcycles were sent to the PRO-BARMM by the PNP central office while the patrol cars were donated by the BARMM government. On Thursday, Ministry of the Interior and Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo turned over to Nobleza the four new patrol cars, valued at PHP2.5 million each, during simple riles held at the BARMM government center here. The police cars were funded under the Transitional Development Impact Fund of BARMM parliament member Raissa Jajurie. Rest assured that this intervention will be used to improve police capability in maintaining law and order,' Nobleza said of the police cars.

Source: Philippines News Agency