BAIC FOTON Unveils Supercharging Strategy to Advance Global Smart Energy Ecosystem

BEIJING, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On November 6, BAIC FOTON held its Supercharging Strategy Launch Event in Beijing, attended by company executives, industry partners, customers, and media representatives. The company unveiled its integrated supercharging strategy and globally debuted the AUMARK Z supercharging light-duty truck and megawatt-level supercharging heavy-duty trucks, advancing its “Vehicle–Charger–Grid–Cloud” ecosystem.

Integrated Energy Management and Supercharging Technology

Qin Zhidong, Vice President of BAIC FOTON, outlined the strategy, highlighting opportunities in charging services, virtual power plants, battery leasing, and battery reuse.

The integrated architecture connects vehicles, charging stations, power grids, and cloud platforms for coordinated energy management. Supported by over 3.5 million connected vehicles, 3 PB of daily data processing, and 770,000 charging terminals, it enables data-driven operations.

Its 800V architecture supports up to 1,000V, 1.5MW charging power, and 1,600A dual-connector current. Batteries offer charging rates above 4C, 95% efficiency, and over 6,500 cycles, supported by thermal management technology.

Two Supercharging Models Make Global Debut

Ma Lu, President of FOTON AUV and AUMARK Business Division, introduced the AUMARK Z, presented as the world’s first supercharging light-duty truck built on a dedicated electric platform. With 8C charging and 1.05MW peak power, it charges from 20% to 80% in eight minutes.

Chen Peng, Vice President of R&D at FOTON AUMAN, introduced megawatt-level heavy-duty trucks covering the AUMAN GALAXUS and CAVAN BEACON series. Six minutes of charging provides approximately 100 kilometers of range, supporting express logistics, cold-chain transportation, port operations, and bulk cargo delivery.

Expanding the Global Supercharging Ecosystem

BAIC FOTON is developing solar-storage-charging stations with 10kV AC input and 1,000V DC output, integrating power generation, storage, and energy management.

Together with CATL, Sunwoda, TELD, and Hunan Jingneng, BAIC FOTON launched a Supercharging Industry Ecosystem Alliance, targeting 5,000 standardized integrated charging stations.

Leveraging operations across 140-plus countries and regions, BAIC FOTON plans to expand charging infrastructure across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and Europe, targeting over 3,000 overseas charging units by 2027.

Through vehicle, battery, and energy ecosystem collaboration, BAIC FOTON aims to improve logistics efficiency, reduce operating costs, and support greener commercial transportation worldwide.

Contact：

Yu Wang

[email protected]

www.fotonmotor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/617591cd-3d65-400a-aa62-641f259fd6c2

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