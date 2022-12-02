Baguio lines up month-long Christmas treats for tourists

BAGUIO CITY: Locals and tourists here will be treated to a whole month of full-packed fun as the city has lined up new Christmas attractions and events designed for public enjoyment, the city tourism office said Friday.

Engr. Aloysius Mapalo, city tourism officer assured this as the city has opened the Baguio Botanical Garden’s spectacular nighttime Christmas Around the World and the Enchanting Christmas decoration at the central business district where the public can pose for photos.

This is aside from business establishments expected to join in the merry-making with decorations in white and yellow, with snowflakes, especially along the city’s main road.

The Baguio Country Club Oriental Christmas decoration at the annual Christmas village has earlier opened to the public followed by the majestic-theme Christmas decorations at the Manor Hotel inside Camp John Hay.

Mapalo said these will further boost the tourists to visit the city, especially with events held every weekend of December, like the “Cool Christmas at the Rose Garden” featuring a Christmas-themed food truck showcase, Christmas installations, goodies, open mic street busking and artists’ street performances that will open on Dec. 3.

Also, to be showcased on Dec. 3, are the Nutcracker parade and ballet concert along Session Road to Melvin Jones and the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) silent drill that are expected to thrill a jam-packed street audience.

For the whole month of December, thematic Sundays apply, Mapalo said.

On Dec. 4, there shall be an Architects Heritage Decoration and information historical board for six buildings along Session Road which, according to Mapalo, shall be a recreation of old Baguio, circa 1900 to 1940s.

On Dec. 11, old Volkswagen cars shall be dressed up as Christmas decors.

On Dec. 18, pets take center stage along the main street, with buskers and chalk art production.

On New Year’s Eve, a countdown ensues with centralized fireworks to welcome 2023.

The Christmas celebrations in Baguio was ushered in with the giant Christmas tree lighting and the lantern parade of Saint Louis University on Dec. 1 that brought thousands to the city’s center to see the twin events after a two-year hiatus.

