Bacoor cops seize P3.4-M shabu, nab big-time trafficker

CALAMBA: Operatives of the Bacoor City Police Station's (BCPS) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) have arrested an alleged big-time drug trafficker and confiscated some 500 grams of suspected shabu in their latest buy-bust operation, the Police Regional Office in Calabarzon (PRO4A) announced on Thursday. Brig. Gen. Paul Kenneth Lucas, PRO4A director, told reporters that the police operation, which took place in Barangay Talaba, Bacoor City on Wednesday, yielded a 'high-value individual' identified only as 'King.' He also disclosed that drugs seized from the suspect have an estimated street value of PHP3.4 million. "This truly underscores our relentless effort against illegal drugs. It should serve as an example that our police force in the region remains steadfast in fulfilling their duties and responsibilities.The law applies to everyone, and those who attempt to break it will face the full gravity of the law," Lucas said. The suspect is currently detained at the BCPS Custodial Center and is facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The alleged shabu confiscated from the suspect was brought to the Cavite Provincial Forensic Unit for examination. Source: Philippines News Agency