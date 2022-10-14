Bacolod logs more cholera cases, sends water samples to RITM

The City Health Office (CHO) here has sent water samples to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) for laboratory examination after logging more cholera cases since an alert was raised here in September.

As of Wednesday, there were three confirmed cases, two more after the first case was reported on Sept. 16, as well as 35 suspected cases.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by ingesting contaminated food or water.

Dr. Grace Tan, head of the CHO Environment Sanitation Division, said in a report the samples sent to the RITM in Manila were taken from community water sources.

Confirmed cases have been reported in Barangays Mansilingan, Tangub, and Sum-ag.

The report said “no cholera organisms” have been noted in water samples from community sources as tested in a laboratory, however, the cases were confirmed from stool culture.

It added that the cases have varied water sources such as deep well, open dug well, water refilling stations, and water supply provider PrimeWater, while the food they took were varied as well, coming from various sources and handlers.

Tan said the CHO was also coordinating with the city’s water supplier and refilling stations as well as with hospital and health stations in the monitoring of cases.

“We also have coordination with the Department of Health-Western Visayas for technical assistance,” she added.

Tan said they also continue to monitor water refilling stations issued with sanitary order for “no operation/production with no permits”

Source: Philippines News Agency