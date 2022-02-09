﻿Bacolod ‘lends’ vaccinators to neighboring Bago City

The city government here deployed eight vaccinators to Bago City to help boost the neighboring locality’s coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) inoculation drive.

The assistance was provided upon the request of the National and Regional Vaccination Operations Centers, addressed to the Bacolod City Emergency Operations Center Task Force.

Dr. Edwin Miraflor Jr., officer-in-charge of the City Health Office here, said in a statement Monday their vaccinators will be in Bago City, just south of this city, from February 7 to 11.

They will support the screening and post-vaccination monitoring teams of Bago City, which is aiming to reach its target of around 400 to 500 residents daily, he added.

Vaccines for first and second doses as well as booster shots are available for the general population, including the 12 to 17 years old age group.

“We strongly encourage our friends from Bago City who are not yet vaccinated to get their jabs. It’s their own little way to help the government to protect the population against Covid-19,” Miraflor said.

Dr. Ferdinand Ramon Mayoga, city health officer of Bago, said they lack trained personnel to administer Covid-19 jabs.

As of the first week of January, Bacolod has already surpassed by at least 31 percent its vaccination target for 70 percent of its population, equivalent to 410,701 individuals,

With a 131 percent vaccination rate, the city now has more than 538,000 fully vaccinated residents.

