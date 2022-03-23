﻿Bacolod cops seize P1-M shabu in series of sting operations

Anti-drug operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) have confiscated PHP1.02 million worth of suspected shabu from five individuals in separate buy-bust operations in the past week, police records on Wednesday showed.

On Tuesday night, two suspects, tagged as high-value individuals, were arrested by personnel of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) in Purok Mainuswagon, Barangay 30.

They were identified as Zenaida Samudio, 47, resident of the same village, and Erlinda Ubas, 65, of Purok Cheriza 1, Barangay 30, who are now detained at Police Station 6.

At around 11:05 p.m., the suspects sold PHP2,000 worth of the prohibited substance to an undercover policeman.

They also yielded 15 sachets of shabu, weighing about 55 grams, valued at PHP374,000.

On March 19, CDEU operatives arrested Roy Quilong-quilong, 34, in Purok Mahinangpanon, Barangay 35.

Considered as a street-level individual (SLI), the suspect, who was endorsed to the custody of Police Station 1, sold PHP1,000 shabu to a poseur buyer.

Operatives also found in his possession 10 sachets of the same prohibited substance, weighing some 33 grams, with a standard drug price of PHP224,400.

On March 16, suspect Jay Lucasan, 46, was arrested after selling PHP1,000 worth of shabu to an undercover policeman at his residence in Purok Oraro, Barangay 4.

Lucasan, identified as an SLI, who was placed in the custody of Police Station 2, yielded 11 sachets containing shabu, weighing 47 grams, with a value of PHP319,600.

The operation was jointly conducted by operatives of the CDEU and Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) Special Operations Unit-Western Visayas (SOU-6).

On March 15, Michelle “Honey” de Asis, 36, was apprehended by the drug enforcement team of Police Station 4 in Purok Pag-asa, Barangay Alijis.

De Asis, also an SLI, sold PHP1,000 worth of shabu to a poseur buyer and yielded about 15 grams of the prohibited substance with a standard drug price of PHP102,000.

Source: Philippines News Agency