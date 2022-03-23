﻿Bacolod City taps gov’t bank for online biz permit, tax payments

The city government here has tapped state-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) to receive online payments for business permit and real property tax transactions.

As of Wednesday, the new payment system adopted by the City Treasurer’s Office is already available.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia said the scheme adheres to the “new normal” protocols that encourage contactless transactions and is in line with the city’s aim to introduce sustainable development and next-generation government services to its constituents.

The city’s partnership with the DBP for the novel internet payment gateway for government institutions allows online transactions using a taxpayer’s valid debit, credit or other prepaid cards.

“Our online payment system is one of the firsts in Negros Occidental and this is only the beginning. We will continue to adopt new ways and technology to make transactions hassle-free,” Leonardia said.

The City Council has authorized Leonardia to sign the e-merchant agreement between the city government and the DBP represented by Cash Management and Transaction Banking head Ricardo Josel Bandal II.

The city’s business one-stop-shop at Ayala Malls Capitol Central and payment of business taxes fees and charges will be until March 31, 2022 as approved by the City Council.

Leonardia earlier sought an extension of the deadline for filing of business permit and license for the year 2022, and for the first quarter payment of business taxes, fees, and charges without penalties and surcharge until March 31 with 10 percent discount on one-time payments.

Source: Philippines News Agency