Bacolod City mayor assumes post as W. Visayas dev’t council chair

BACOLOD CITY: Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez formally assumed on Tuesday the chairmanship of the Regional Development Council in Western Visayas (RDC-6), the region’s highest planning and policymaking body, for the next three years.

“This event is an introduction to the eight-point agenda that the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has prepared. A road map of where the development of the region will be in six years,” he said during the orientation on the mandates and functions of the RDC and NEDA held at the L’ Fisher Hotel here.

Before presiding the meeting, Benitez took his oath before Presiding Judge Juvy Dioso of the Regional Trial Court Branch 49, in the presence of his wife, Dominique.

He was joined by NEDA-6 OIC Regional Director Arecia Casing Jr., who sits as vice chairperson of the RDC-6, and Assistant Regional Director Cynthia Lumampao.

Attended by city officials, department heads, and barangay officials, the meeting introduced the plans aligned with the national government agenda and related to the program activities that will be undertaken by the city’s various departments.

“I may have a little suggestions and proposals,” Benitez said.

As the technical secretariat of the RDC, the NEDA mainly coordinates the formulation and implementation of the regional plan, provides technical assistance in identifying and developing programs and projects, evaluates and reviews proposed programs and projects for consideration by the RDC.

Aside from presiding over the RDC-6 meetings, Benitez will also submit to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., through the NEDA Board regional plans, the regional investment programs, annual development reports and other documents on the region as approved by the RDC-6

Source: Philippines News Agency