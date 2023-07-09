Ayala Harpoons swimmer grabs 3rd provisional slot in PH tryouts

Evo Nikolai Enot of Ayala Harpoons Swim Club has qualified for one more event during the third and final day of the Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI)-organized tryouts at the Teofilo Yldefonso pool inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila on Sunday. The 17-year-old Enot won the Boys' 16-18 100-meter backstroke in 58.82 seconds, surpassing the Qualifying Time Standard (QTS) of 1:00.58. His effort in the 50m and 200m backstroke events in the first two days of the tryouts earned him a provisional slot in the national team going to the Southeast Asia (SEA) Age Group Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia on Aug. 24 to 26. Meanwhile, Patricia Mae Santor of Ilustre East Aquatic added the 400m Individual Medley (IM) to her events, posting 5:26.54 (QTS 5:26.64). She had earlier qualified for the 200m butterfly and 200m breaststroke in the Girls' 14-15 category. Also gaining provisional slots were Aishel Evangelista (Betta Caloocan Swimming Team), Boys' 11-13 400m IM (4:57.80 - QTS 4:59.04); Jalil Sephraim Taguinod (Quezon City Buccaneers Swim Club), Boys' 16-18 50m breaststroke (29.88 - QTS 29.89); Bea Mabalay (Quezon City Waves Swim Club), Girls' 16-18 200m breaststroke (2:45.62 - QTS 2:47.98); and Jie Angela Mikaela Talosig (Sayap Pirates Swim Club), Girls' 16-18 400m freestyle (4:38.99 - QTS 4:39.26). The other qualifiers were Jamesrey Mishael Ajido, Amina Isabelle Bungabung and Mishka Sy (QBSC), Prince Dave Calma (San Beda), Lance Rafael Cruz (Green Archers Swim Club), Estifano Joshua Ramos (Golden Sea Eagles), Catherine Cruz (Mabalacat Race Pace Swim Team), Arabella Nadeen Taguinota (Pasig City Swimming), and Peter Cyrus Dean (Killerwhale Elite Swim Team Quezon). The next tryouts will be in Digos City, Davao del Sur on July 20 to 22 while the North Luzon (Vigan, Ilocos Sur) and Visayas (Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental) legs will be held simultaneously on July 21 to 23. All tryout results will be consolidated before the official qualifiers are announced. 'The top three qualified in each event are the ones we will send to the SEA Age Group Championships," said coach Chito Rivera, who is organizing the tryouts supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee.

Source: Philippines News Agency