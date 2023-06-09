AVISENA HOSPITAL TO START DRONE DELIVERY SERVICE IN TWO YEARS’ TIME

Avisena Specialist Hospital aims to provide medical-related drone delivery services in two years’ time, making it the first to do so in urban areas, said its chief executive officer (CEO) Dr Razman Abd Karim.

Dr Razman said the drone delivery services, especially in medicine delivery, were expected to serve clients or patients who live within a 30-kilomere radius of the hospital in Section 14 here.

These services would be the result of strategic collaboration between Avisena Healthcare Sdn Bhd (Avisena), MHS Aviation Berhad (MHS) and Kreatif Apps Sdn Bhd (Kreatif Apps), he told a press conference at the Avisena Specialist Hospital today.

Earlier, Avisena Specialist Hospital held a proof-of-concept (POC) drone flying session in the area.

Dr Razman said so far patients had been using their in-house application to order medication, which would then be sent by the hospital’s drivers or courier providers.

“We want to take this game one step higher. Hence, we are collaborating with MHS and Kreatif Apps for better and faster delivery of medical-related services,” he added.

Also present were MHS CEO Mohd Fakhrul Arifin Adinan and Kreatif Apps CEO Adi Yazid Rosli.

During the POC flight session, the drone departed from Avisena Specialist Hospital and arrived at a patient’s residence in Section 7 here, with the 2.9-km journey taking approximately six minutes.

In comparison, the distance between the two locations is approximately 4.1 km by road and a driver would typically take about 11 minutes to cover the journey if there are no traffic jams.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency