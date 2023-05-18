AUTHORITIES MOVE IN TO CLEAN UP ILLEGAL DUMPSITE

Authorities from Klang and Kuala Selangor have begun the process of cleaning up an illegal dumpsite in Batu 14, Kapar here, located by the border of the two districts, and put in steps to prevent a recurrence.

The illegal dumpsite, located several metres eastward from the Lay Hong Feedmill, and a depot for storing and servicing heavy vehicles, is massive, estimated to cover the space of about five to eight football pitches and is almost 10 metres tall. It has been operational for at least three years.

Bernama recently reported in an exclusive two-part series that nearby residents have complained of feeling sick from the smoke emanating from the dumpsite, as well as their worries about pollution to the ground and water. Residents said little action has been taken previously despite many complaints.

In a statement, the Klang Municipal Council (MPK) confirmed there was a burning of plastic scraps at the site. According to the World Health Organisation, some chemicals released from burning plastic waste are toxic and can cause cancer, such as dioxin.

“Immediate action that was taken... put out a fire in a pile of rubbish believed to be recycled plastic waste with the cooperation of the Fire Department,” the statement said.

Other immediate steps MPK took included digging ditches, blocking access to the dumpsite with concrete barriers, and directing nearby industrial operators to report any suspicious vehicles.

MPK admitted they were aware of the dumpsite and had done several patrols to intercept illegal dumpers. In 2021, they confiscated six trucks carrying waste and fined the drivers, but did not catch any illegal dumpers in 2022.

To prevent additional dumping and worsening problems, MPK said they are working with the Department of Environment (DOE) to monitor for any toxic chemicals and take appropriate action under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

They are also increasing surveillance of the area with the assistance of Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), which is deploying drones and cameras to surveil the area. Some of the dumpings were near transmission pylons, which TNB cautioned as a danger and fire hazard.

"Trespassing activities such as dumping rubbish are not permitted as they may cause the risk of casualties, damage to TNB installations and supply disruptions to the National Grid system," TNB had said in a previous statement.

Part of the land on which the illegal dumpsite sits is privately owned. MPK warned landowners to cooperate with the authorities and fulfil their responsibilities for maintaining their property.

"(MPK will) identify activities and land ownership that can also contribute to various forms of pollution and cooperate with the land and district offices for appropriate enforcement actions under the National Land Code 1965," the council said.

Under the National Land Code, landowners are responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of their land, and failure to do so includes fines and confiscation of the land.

MPK issued the statement after visiting the illegal dump site and meeting with affected residents on Wednesday.

Among those present were residents of Kampung Sungai Serdang and Kampung Tok Jawa, MPK deputy president Elya Marini Darmin, local councillor Datuk Azizi Ayob, and officials from various agencies including the DOE, Kuala Selangor Municipal Council (MPKS), Klang and Kuala Selangor Land and District Offices, and North Klang Police Department.

Also present were Kapar Member of Parliament Dr Halimah Ali and Sementa assemblyman Dr Daroyah Alwi.

