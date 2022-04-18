﻿ARTA to launch electronic complaint system

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) will launch on Tuesday its first electronic complaint management system (CMS), adding another channel for the public to file their concerns on red tape in government offices.

In a statement Monday, ARTA said this is in response to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s call for the government to automate its processes to make government services more accessible and convenient for the public.

It said more people are becoming aware of ARTA’s function to address too much bureaucracy that leads to corruption in public offices.

“(M)ore people are now seeking ARTA’s services to address their red tape problems,” the agency added.

The e-ARTA CMS will automate complaints filing and handling mechanisms in line with the government’s push for digitalization across national government agencies and local government units.

“Through the online platform, ordinary citizens can file complaints before ARTA. The e-ARTA CMS features an electronic ticketing system, paperless complaint filing, cloud storage for back-up, and SMS (short message service) notification for complainants,” ARTA said.

The newly formed Committee on Anti-Red Tape (CART) will be handling the CMS. CART will have direct access to an electronic dashboard to monitor filed complaints real time and to provide immediate action to the complaints.

ARTA also hopes this initiative will help agencies to address complaint backlogs.

Source: Philippines News Agency