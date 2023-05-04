Army seizes high-powered firearms in Butuan clash

Government troops have seized three high-powered firearms following an encounter with New People's Army (NPA) insurgents in Barangay Bugsukan here, the Army's 29th Infantry Battalion (IB) reported Thursday. In a statement, the 29IB said the gun battle transpired Wednesday after concerned residents informed the military of the NPA's presence in the area, saying the rebels were extorting foodstuffs and supplies. 'The residents complained of fear as the rebels subjected them to harassment and intimidation,' the 29IB said. Troopers sent to the area encountered in the periphery of Sitio Tubuhan at least 10 armed NPA rebels, led by a certain Arnel Banguis. The rebels, operating under the weakened Guerrilla Front 21 of the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee, engaged with the 29IB troops in a 40-minute clash, the 29IB said. After the rebels withdrew from their position, soldiers recovered from the site two AK-47 rifles, an M16 rifle, assorted ammunition, magazines, foodstuff, personal belongings, and subversive documents. 'We launched the combat operation in swift response to the information given by the concerned residents in the area,' said Lt. Col. Cresencio Gargar, the 29IB commander. He said pursuit operations are still ongoing against the rebels as of Thursday.

Source: Philippines News Agency