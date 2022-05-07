﻿Armed men rob Zambo Sur councilor at home

Gunmen divested a town councilor seeking re-election and one of his supporters of cash and valuables right at the official’s residential compound in Zamboanga del Sur, the police disclosed Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Franco Simborio, Police Regional Office 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) director, identified the victim as Councilor Alex Aldie Amores, 51, of Tabina town and his supporter, Jeffrey Elisino, 35.

The incident happened in Purok Arbor, Barangay Malim at about 10:20 a.m. Friday.

Simborio said at the time of the incident, political leaders and supporters of Team Dayondon-Poloyapoy were gathering for a meeting when two pick-up trucks arrived and parked in front of Amores’ house.

The team is led by incumbent Tabina Mayor Tirsendo Poloyapoy and Vice Mayor Greg Dayondon.

Simborio said the seven still-unidentified gunmen got out of the two vehicles, barged into Amores’ compound, and demanded everyone to drop while firing their guns into the air.

Three of the seven suspects grabbed Amores’ belt bag at gunpoint. It contained PHP20,000 cash, a bankbook, and other personal belongings.

The gunmen also grabbed the belt bag of Elisino that contained PHP3,000 cash and identification cards before fleeing toward Barangay Lumbia.

Responding policemen recovered 29 empty shells of a caliber 5.56-mm. rifle, two empty shells of a caliber .45 pistol, and nine empty shells of a caliber 9 pistol.

