ANWAR, WAN AZIZAH MEET HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST MUHAMMAD NADIR AL-NURI AND FAMILY

KUALA LUMPUR, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today spent some time meeting with human rights activist Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri and his family at the Seri Perdana Complex. The Prime Minister, in a post on Facebook, said he and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, were delighted to see Muhammad Nadir and his family now in good condition, after enduring a tough period in the Gaza Strip. "We spoke at length about the suffering of the Palestinian people, Malaysia's stance, and the experience of his family members leaving the conflict zone before returning to Malaysia. "Brother Nadir also shared a very touching story, where his children were excited to see eggs and watermelon when they first arrived in Malaysia because they had been deprived of such basic food for months due to the worsening war situation there," he said. Anwar also prayed for Muhammad Nadir and his family to continue their lives in peace. "God willing, I will continue to help as much as possible in facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid from Malaysia to the Palestinian people," he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency