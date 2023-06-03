ANWAR RAISES NEVER-ENDING ISSUE OF DAMAGED, DIRTY SCHOOL TOILETS

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today raised the issue of dirty school toilets, which he described as a never-ending problem.

He said he was aware of the conditions of school toilets, which were mostly damaged and dirty and yet these basic facilities remained neglected as if left like that by those responsible so that students do not go to the toilet during school hours.

“I have instructed the Education Minister (Fadhlina Sidek) to check regarding the many school toilets that are damaged, for decades, but nobody cares.

“Now I say how to send our children to school when there are no toilets,” he said when officiating the D'Anjung Selera MADANI food court at Bandar Tun Razak, near here, today.

Recalling the time when he was the Education Minister from 1986 to 1991, Anwar said toilet cleanliness was one of the aspects that he prioritised, including instructing schools to get students to take turns cleaning their school toilets.

Anwar said the move resulted in well-to-do parents sending him telegrams questioning his action because, to them, they sent their children to school to learn and not to clean toilets.

The Prime Minister said students need to be educated on aspects of hygiene, including being trained to clean toilets as one of the aspects of learning and it needs to be implemented regardless of their parents’ position.

“If our children are trained to clean the toilets, they will know how their parents keep their home toilets clean. They will also appreciate street and public toilet cleaners and that there is value in every work done,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency