ANWAR EXPRESSES SADNESS OVER INDIA TRAIN CRASH

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed his sadness over the tragic railway accident in the state of Odisha, India.

Also expressing sadness over the incident was the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“Azizah and I are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic railway accident in the state of Odisha.

“On behalf of the government and people of Malaysia, I express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and those who are affected by the accident,” he said.

Anwar, in a tweet, said during this difficult time, Malaysia's thoughts and prayers are with India.

According to the news report, the Friday train collision claimed at least 288 lives and more than 1,000 were injured.

It was believed that the evening collision was due to a technical problem.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency