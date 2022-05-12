﻿Antique bets urged to remove campaign materials

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Antique is urging the candidates to start removing their tarpaulin campaign materials in common poster areas and even in private properties.

Antique Election Supervisor Wil Arceño, in an interview Thursday, said since the elections were over, tarpaulins hanging in front of private residences should be removed either by the homeowners or the candidates.

“I commend the gesture of Antique Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao for leading her supporters in removing the tarpaulins, day after she was proclaimed as winner in the election,” Arceño said.

Cadiao led the removal of the tarpaulins in the private properties along the highway from San Jose de Buenavista to Sibalom on May 11.

Meanwhile, Arceño also reminded candidates to file their Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE), which is a requirement by the Comelec.

As of Thursday, none of the local candidates has submitted their SOCE at the Comelec Provincial Office or the Municipal Office.

SOCE indicates their total election expenses and donations both in money or in cash by their supporters.

“The last day for the filing of the SOCE will be until June 8,” he said.

Candidates may file their SOCE at the Comelec office where they ran last May 9.

Failure to file the SOCE within two consecutive elections may cause perpetual disqualification of the candidates.

Source: Philippines News Agency