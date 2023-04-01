Antipolo marks 25th year of cityhood

The city government of Antipolo on Saturday marked its 25th year of cityhood with an elaborate float parade, among other celebratory events. The parade featured floats representing the city's 16 villages and also drew the participation of notable business establishments and micro, small and medium enterprises. In an interview, Lloyd Libutan, executive assistant to the city mayor, said Antipolo's business sector was thoroughly represented in the theme-based float parade, which was top-billed by widely recognizable animation characters. Key roads were closed to make way for the parade while a free concert, featuring well-known bands, was set to take place at Ynares Center on Saturday night. Meanwhile, city officials said preparations are underway for the influx of pilgrims expected to visit the Antipolo Cathedral on Holy Week.

Source: Philippines News Agency