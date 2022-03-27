﻿Antipolo bettor wins P31-M lotto jackpot

A lone bettor from Rizal bagged the PHP31-million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42 draw on Saturday night.

In an advisory on Sunday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the bettor guessed the winning combination 25-41-35-39-14-26 for PHP32,209,194.

The ticket was purchased in Antipolo City, Rizal.

The bettor can claim the check at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning ticket and two identification cards.

Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20-percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

Seven others won PHP26,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 1,115 will get PHP800 each for four correct digits; and 18,801 will settle for PHP20 each for three digits.

Prizes not claimed within a year shall be forfeited.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

This is the sixth time this month that a sole bettor bagged the jackpot prize of the government’s lottery games.

On March 20, a bettor who bought his ticket in Manila bagged PHP79,699,584 of the Ultra Lotto 6/58 while another bettor from Legazpi City, Albay guessed the winning combination in the Super Lotto 6/49 draw with a total prize of PHP67,803,235.

Earlier on March 14, a ticket sold in Negros Occidental won the PHP98-million jackpot prize of the Grand Lotto 6/55 while on March 5, a bettor from Rizal bagged the PHP12.5-million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42 draw.

On March 2, a bettor in Cavite bagged the PHP8.9-million jackpot prize of the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw.

Source: Philippines News Agency